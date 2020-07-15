During a MSNBC segment on the grim state of polling for President Donald Trump, conservative pundit Hugh Hewitt offered his own highly skeptical assessment of the bad news confronting the president in one key swing state — and his reasoning for this disbelief was downright Palinesque.

On Wednesday, a Monmouth Poll found Biden handily winning the key swing state where he was born by 13 percentage points over Trump among registered voters and by 10 points among likely voters in a high turnout scenario. MSNBC host Steve Kornacki dug into that poll — and two other national polls showing Trump down by double digits — in a segment with Hewiit and progressive Zerlina Maxwell.

Kornacki, alluding to these latest polls, asked Hewitt if Biden would prove to be a much tougher opponent for Trump that Hillary Clinton.

“Used to be. I think Vice President Biden was a much better candidate four years ago than he is now and Hillary Clinton really was the worst possible nominee to run against Donald Trump,” Hewitt said. “But the vice president’s ability on the campaign trial this year is still very much up for grabs.”

“On this ‘shy Tory,’ that’s a term we invented when [former UK Prime Minister] John Major won an upset victory, that’s not the model I’m looking for. I’m looking for the Brexit model where [UK political strategist] Dominic Cummings went out and found three million new voters,” Hewitt explained about Trump’s path to victory in 2020, before offering up a bit of political logic that evoked Sarah Palin’s infamous “You can actually see Russia from land here in Alaska” claim. “I’ll tell you, Steve, I grew up seven miles from Pennsylvania. I don’t believe that number today.”

“I talk weekly with Salena Zito on my radio show,” Hewitt continued. “Western Pennsylvania is deep red and Joe Biden and whoever he’s running with, whether it’s Val Demings or Kamala Harris or whoever it is, they’re going to be anti- energy and anti-the thing that has brought Pennsylvania back. So I think Pennsylvania is the keystone of those three states. I think western Pennsylvania is the keystone of the keystone. And God forbid it’s down to the Steelers fans, but that’s what it looks like to me.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

