Claire McCaskill has had enough.

On a night when the Republican National Convention likely violated government law prohibiting the use of federal resources for political purposes and when the First Lady publicly defended President Donald Trump despite his past infidelity to her with a porn star, the former Missouri senator abandoned any pretense of objective analysis. Instead, appearing on MSNBC’s post-RNC coverage, she went off like a white-hot bolt of lightning.

“I have to take a deep breath here because I’m hoppin’ mad. I’m just furious,” McCaskill spit out, launching right into a rant against Trump and the RNC’s choice to air a naturalization ceremony in the White House as part of the second night of the convention. “I am furious at this little, small man trashing the people’s house with his narcissism and his ego, using those people that were becoming American citizens as props. And by the way, he’s the most anti-immigrant president in the history of our country. I hope journalists are busy right now, because I guarantee you there’s somebody in that group that would not be allowed in this country under this president’s policies. You know, it is just infuriating that he has blown up the Hatch Act like this and that all these people think these rules don’t apply to them. Who do they think they are? It’s just infuriating.”

“And by the way, Melania Trump, let me give her credit. She at least said for the first time anybody in this White House has ever said how badly she feels for the families who have lost a loved one to Covid,” McCaskill allowed, before training her fire back on the First Lady’s husband once more. “But let’s be real about whether or not she’s really going to help him with women in the suburbs. They know what the deal is here. They’ve all defended husbands publicly. This is a woman whose husband had to pay court costs this week because he paid off a porn star because he was having sex behind her back with a porn star right after she gave birth to their son. Give me a break. I’m done with this guy! Ugh!”

A beat later: “Sorry.”

In classic deadpan manner, anchor Brian Williams moved the segment along by chuckling and offering a understated recap of the fiery media moment to primetime Lawrence O’Donnell: “Lawrence, Claire was unambiguous…”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

