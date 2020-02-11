‘It Ain’t Over, Man’: Biden Grasps at Straws in Concession Speech Ahead of Possible 5th Place NH Finish

“It ain’t over, man.”

That was the rallying cry Tuesday night from former Vice President Joe Biden. But the former vice president seemed to have trouble making that case on a night when he appeared headed for a distant fourth or fifth place finish in New Hampshire.

Speaking to supporters in South Carolina (having already hightailed it out of the Granite State), Biden tried to dismiss Tuesday night’s dismal result as an aberration from a small portion of the electorate.

“We just heard from the first two of 50 states,” Biden said. “Two of them. Not all the nation, not half the nation, not a quarter of the nation, not 10 percent. Two. Two. Now, where I come from, that’s the opening bell, not the closing bell.”

Biden urged his supporters to wait for African American and Latino voters in upcoming contests in Nevada and South Carolina to be heard from before counting him out of the race.

“I want you all to think of a number: 99.9 percent,” Biden said. “That’s the percentage of African American voters who have not yet had a chance to vote in America. One more number: 99.8. That’s the number of percentage of Latino voters who haven’t had the chance to vote. So when you hear all these pundits and experts, cable TV talkers talking about the race, tell them, it ain’t over, man. We’re just getting started.”

Watch above, via CNN.

