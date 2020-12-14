CNN, on Monday, is devoting hours of coverage to a normally procedural event — the meeting of electors in each state to cast presidential ballots for the electoral college. According to Jake Tapper, the glut of attention for this perfunctory exercise has been made necessary by President Donald Trump.

In a scorching commentary Monday afternoon as the votes in states such as New York and Georgia were being tallied, Tapper railed against the president, and the House Republicans who signed an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit — which the Supreme Court declined to take up — to throw out the vote in several states.

“The reason we are doing this, the reason we are watching the electors vote, is that we are watching our democratic institutions withstand the assault that they have been facing from President Trump and his minions — including 126 members of the House Republican party that signed on to the deranged lawsuit from Texas attorney general,” Tapper said. “We are watching democracy be stronger than this assault of lies.”

Tapper’s colleagues, Dana Bash and Abby Phillip, concurred with the CNN anchor. Bash noted that this is the first time the network is providing wall-to-wall coverage of this formality.

“We never had to,” Bash said, of covering the electoral college vote. “Not that it isn’t important or isn’t interesting, it’s because it’s a given when you have normal times. This is not a normal time”

“All of this has become ridiculous,” Phillip added. She also called the vote “a great moment for our democracy. But it also is revealing a lot of the people who are not necessarily interested in holding on to some of these parts of our democracy that have kept the United States strong for hundreds of years.”

Tapper referenced a plan from White House adviser Stephen Miller — who told Fox & Friends Monday about a bizarre scheme to have an alternate slate of electors cast votes for Trump instead of President-elect Joe Biden.

“It’s been a real challenge of this era, when people like Stephen Miller go on the president’s favorite channel, and say things that are just shamelessly false,” Tapper said. Or talk about this fantasy land alternate slate of electors. We don’t know if they’re cynically lying, or if they’re intellectually unable to understand the facts, or if there’s some psychological issue. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. Because the lies are having an effect.”

