Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro went after the field of Democratic presidential candidates during her show opener Saturday, criticizing all of the top candidates including Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.

“Biden fell over his clown shoes when he couldn’t distinguish [Barack] Obama’s deportation and separation of families and children at the border just like Trump other than to say Obama did a heck of a job,” Pirro said.

“Elizabeth Warren wants to kick millions of Americans off private health insurance. She won’t even lie and tell you you can keep it,” she continued.

Pirro also brought up Beto O’Rourke speaking Spanish in the first debate. “I believe this is an English-speaking nation and pandering to Spanish-speaking immigrants is over the top. Even Cory Booker was turned off by Beto O’Rourke’s not so subtle attempt to pander to illegals.”

“And speaking of Beto, I couldn’t help but think of Richard Nixon. This guy needs a new makeup artist so he at least appears close to the living,” Pirro said.

Pirro then brought up Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to agree with something she said.

“That genius Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said they looked like high school students who didn’t do their homework. And I agree,” Pirro said.

Watch above, via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com