Jeanine Pirro Piles on Joe Biden’s Presidential Campaign: ‘Stick to Making Friendship Bracelets’

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro piled on 2020 presidential frontrunner Joe Biden over recent campaign missteps, saying he should “stick to making friendship bracelets.”

Pirro noted that Biden has faced criticism from his competitors in the Democratic primary for his praise of “civility” in working with segregationist Democratic senators James Eastland and Herman Talmadge.

“I don’t remember things being this bad 15 months before the Republican primary,” Pirro said.

Pirro also brought up that Biden mentions President Barack Obama in campaign speeches even though Obama has been silent on the state of the Democratic primary.

“Even Joe’s best pal Barack is uncharacteristic all silent these days. Joe has to remind him that they are besties with the best friend forever bracelet. Joe, I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for your best pal Barack to endorse you,” Pirro said.

Earlier this month, Biden was made fun of for deploying a picture of a friendship bracelet he made with Obama for Best Friend’s Day.

“So stick to making your friendship bracelets and wishing and hoping. America doesn’t need a best friend,” Pirro said.

