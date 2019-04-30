Joe Biden Opens Commanding Lead Among Democratic Candidates in New CNN Poll

A new CNN poll of Democratic candidates running for president shows former Vice President Joe Biden opening up a sizable lead amongst fellow democratic candidates. Notably, this is the first poll taken entirely after Biden formally announced his candidacy, and his 24 point lead over his next closest rival, can only be considered terrific news for the Biden campaign.

Biden has long been considered one of the favorites to win the nomination, and his formal announcement last week appears to have worked in his favor, as 39% of those polled chose him as their favorite candidate. Last month, Biden’s numbers came in 11 points lower at 28%.

Second in this polling is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at 18% while Senator Elizabeth Warren holds the slimmest of leads at 8% among fellow candidates within one or two points that include South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 7%, Beto O’Rourke at 6% and Senator Kamala Harris at 5%.

Watch above via CNN.

