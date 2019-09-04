Joe Biden Panned for Evasive Answers, Bloody Eye at CNN Town Hall: ‘Rambling, Incoherent Mess’

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s performance at the CNN climate change town hall was roundly panned as offering vague, evasive answers on climate policy and an upcoming fundraiser with a fossil fuel executive — although many viewers were apparently just distracted and grossed out by his left eye, which inexplicably filled with blood during the event.

Numerous online critics called out Biden for noncommittal responses and thought that he struggled to offer coherent replies. That last criticism centered on a question from an audience member who took direct aim at the 2020 presidential candidate’s pledge to refuse money from the fossil fuel industry, by confronting Biden about the fundraiser the candidate has scheduled for the very next night at the home of a natural gas executive.

.@JoeBiden‘s answer on fracking was a rambling incoherent mess. Honestly, the more he talks, the more it is clear he is declining cognitively rapidly. It’s irresponsible of the Democratic Party and media to pretend these are “gaffes.” He is not well #ClimateTownHall — Jordan (@JordanChariton) September 5, 2019

That audience question just nailed Biden — he’s going to a high-dollar fundraiser with hedge fund & FF executives tomorrow night. And his response is not that convincing, honestly. — David Roberts (@drvox) September 5, 2019

Joe Biden is really struggs to func at this climate town hall — Annie Shields (@anastasiakeeley) September 5, 2019

Some context for just one of the reasons why Biden is hedging on every question.#ClimateTownHall https://t.co/puk5CpJAc0 — Maya Schenwar (@MayaSchenwar) September 5, 2019

A question now from a fellow Pennsylvanian about the threat of fracked natural gas and what his policies will be. @JoeBiden‘s response seems pretty diffuse and noncommittal. Says he’ll stop new drilling but not call for a ban, and impose safety standards.#CNNClimateTownHall — Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) September 5, 2019

Oh I see Joe Biden has reached the just-straight-up-lying portion of the evening — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) September 5, 2019

Biden on banning fracking: “I don’t think we can get it done”, sounds like his new campaign slogan! — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) September 5, 2019

Joe Biden’s entire political persona these days is just loudly and emphatically asking “what the hell are we doing here?!” and “what’s going on?!!” with zero solutions. #ClimateTownHall — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) September 5, 2019

An average Joe Biden sentence is like, “And look folks, this is America. And I don’t just mean this is America, I mean this is and you see what I mean. And on the flipside, it’s like my gruncle my grunc my uncle said to me. He said look Joe. Anyway. I’m talking too long.” — Meagan Day (@meaganmday) September 5, 2019

Getting harder and harder to tell the difference between Joe Biden and this guy… pic.twitter.com/X6KQ6I6SWZ — Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) September 5, 2019

But policy discussions aside, the very weird, disturbing drama that unfolded inside Biden’s left eyeball turned into must-see TV for some.

Biden’s left eye is totally bloody. pic.twitter.com/3InLWMdfJk — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) September 5, 2019

The only reason to watch the #ClimateTownHall…@JoeBiden

Self destruction.

Tonight…literal destruction….of his left eye….Keep watching for it….

(As Royal T. Marshall would’ve said…”Just Damn!”) @Talkmaster https://t.co/mFdD00zW0O — Other Guy Keith Malinak (@KeithMalinak) September 5, 2019

His bloody eye is creeping me out. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) September 5, 2019

Joe Biden can’t catch a break – even when he’s not saying something screwy his eye fills up with blood. pic.twitter.com/kN7hIciokl — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 5, 2019

Will the Green New Deal stop Joe Biden from getting random bloody eyes? If so, I’m in. #GreenNewDeal #ClimateCrisis pic.twitter.com/tfUyD7olNm — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) September 5, 2019

Joe Biden: *tries to make real points about climate change* Everyone online: “OMG LOOK AT HIS BLOODY EYE” — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 5, 2019

Screengrab via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com