While boarding his flight to Florida Monday, Joe Biden held a quick press gaggle with assembled members of the media. When asked if he still planned to participate in future debates now that President Donald Trump has been hospitalized with the coronavirus, the former Vice President left it to his medical experts.

“If the doctors — listen to the science. If the scientists say that it’s safe and the distance are safe, then that’s fine,” a masked Biden said. “I’ll do whatever the experts say is appropriate to do,” adding that he is looking forward to the town hall-style debate, scheduled for Oct. 15.

“I’m not an expert on that but I think we should be very cautious as I’ve thought all along, and I’m going to continue listening to the scientists,” he said. “But I’m looking forward to have an opportunity to do a town hall meeting if that occurs.”

Watch: Jill Biden pulls Joe Biden further away from press while answering Qs at airport. Biden said he is happy to debate Trump on 10/15 if scientists deem it is safe. [Biden & reporters were COVID tested within past 24 hours] pic.twitter.com/UJ9oGp3vCM — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 5, 2020

When asked to comment on President Trump’s leaving Walter Reed Sunday to wave at supporters from inside a car, Biden said he is “reluctant to comment” on anything relating to the President’s health and that he would leave that to his doctors.

Both Trump and Biden campaigns have agreed to three presidential debates, and one vice presidential debate planned for tomorrow. The first presidential debate was largely derided as a cacophonous confrontation, also known as a “shit show,” in various sectors. The first poll results show that Biden appeared to largely benefit from the first debate as President Trump was largely held responsible for the off the rails trainwreck.

Watch above.

