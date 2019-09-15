Joe Walsh Hopes for Potential Collaboration With George Conway: ‘One of Our Greatest Patriots’

2020 presidential candidate Joe Walsh teased a further collaboration with President Donald Trump critic George Conway, going out to praise Conway as “one of our greatest patriots.”

Walsh was appearing on MSNBC’s Up with David Gura Sunday morning when Philippe Reines asked about his relationship with the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

“Look, let me say this about George Conway. History will look back on this period and they’ll identify George Conway as one of our greatest patriots,” Walsh said. “He’s been a wonderful friend and a wonderful adviser to my campaign. Man, I’d be blessed and I would welcome George’s support, and I hope there will be formal support down the road some day.”

“George Conway and I agree. Look, this election is not about Trump’s tariffs or Trump’s debt increases. This is about Trump. It’s a referendum on Trump. The man is unfit,” Walsh continued.

Former Illinois congressman Walsh, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford are all attempting a primary challenge to Trump in 2020.

“What we have to do is get the Republican Party back to the party that it was,” Walsh said. “I believe in strong borders. I don’t want anybody this this country illegally. But we welcome everybody from around the world, no matter what your color or creed is if you want to come to this country legally.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com