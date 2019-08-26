Former Congressman Joe Walsh‘s campaign in the GOP primary has largely focused on arguing that President Donald Trump is wholly unfit for office and Republicans should be standing up.

During his lengthy MSNBC interview this afternoon, Nicolle Wallace asked him if he would vote for the Democratic nominee over Trump.

“I will never vote for Donald Trump again,” Walsh said.

Wallace asked again if he would vote for the Democrat. “I don’t know, that’s the best answer I can give you,” Walsh said.

The MSNBC host said strategically the best person to beat Trump would be the nominee of the other party.

Walsh said he “could be brought there” but added that he clearly doesn’t like a lot of the Democrats’ policies.

Later on in the interview, Wallace asked Walsh if he would be able to support Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders to keep Trump from being reelected.

“I’m almost there, I can’t support Trump, I know you want a better answer than that,” Walsh responded.

