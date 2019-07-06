Former VP Joe Biden spoke with Iowa Starting Line this week about how the Democratic primary should be about looking to the future instead of “go[ing] back and pick something about somebody’s past, out of context,” in talking about his back-and-forth with Kamala Harris on busing.

Biden also reflected on the contentious Merrick Garland Supreme Court nomination that ultimately never went through, saying that they should’ve been tougher on Mitch McConnell. At one point Biden briefly entertained the notion of potentially re-nominating Garland:

[H]e didn’t rule out a return of the Obama nominee who never made it to a Senate hearing. “Sure, I would,” Biden said when asked if he’d be open to nominating Garland again. “By the way, he’s a first-rate person.”

After those comments, musician and activist John Legend said Biden’s positioning in the race reads like he’s trying to appeal not to voters, but to “a panel on Meet the Press and Morning Joe.”

Republicans play to win. Biden plays to impress a panel on Meet the Press and Morning Joe https://t.co/pT15kDxWqx — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 6, 2019

Everyone thinks Biden will win back the elusive factory worker in Pittsburgh or Youngstown. But there is literally no constituency in those places for "nothing will fundamentally change" and nominate Merrick to the supremes. — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 6, 2019

