JUST IN: Details of Joint Joe Biden-Barack Obama Rallies on Saturday

Former President Barack Obama and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will speak at rallies in Flint and Detroit, Michigan on Halloween, Saturday.

The two will speak in Flint first at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time for a drive-in rally, followed by Detroit at 5:30 p.m.

According to the Biden campaign, Obama and Biden will “discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and winning the battle for the soul of the nation,” and will “encourage Michiganders to vote.”

From the campaign’s press release (via email):

On Saturday, October 31, President Obama and Joe Biden will travel to Michigan to discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and winning the battle for the soul of the nation. In the afternoon, President Obama and Vice President Biden will deliver remarks at a drive-in event in Flint to encourage Michiganders to vote. After, President Obama and Vice President Biden will deliver remarks at a drive-in event in Detroit to encourage Michiganders to vote.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump will be holding campaign rallies in Reading, Pennsylvania at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and in Butler, Pennsylvania at 11 p.m.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]