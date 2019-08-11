2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris called this week’s ICE raids in Mississippi a “campaign of terror” meant to scare immigrants and their families.

The California Democrat spoke with NBC’s Chuck Todd on Meet the Press Sunday.

“Believe it or not, law enforcement told us that they had to be intentionally vague about the companies that were, quote, raided. Explain to me — you were a prosecutor. Why were the workers targeted and not the companies?” Todd asked.

“The employers have to be responsible. They have to do whatever is required by law. But there’s another point here, Chuck, which is that this administration has directed DHS to conduct these raids as part of what I believe is this administration’s campaign of terror. Which is to make whole populations of people afraid to go to work,” Harris said.

“Children are afraid to go to school for fear that when they come home, their parents won’t be there,” she continued.

“Can he say anything at this point to reassure Hispanic Americans?” Todd asked.

“I don’t think it would be authentic if he did. I think people are smart enough to know that. There’s an old saying, judge me by my actions, not my words,” Harris said. “His actions have been to divide, to vilify, to do what is contrary to who we are as Americans.”

