After a sharp, standout performance in her first 2020 Democratic primary debate, online betting markets shifted odds heaving in favor of Sen. Kamala Harris, putting her just behind frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden and narrowly ahead of Sen. Elizabeth Warren for second place.

PredictIt now shows Harris in second place for the 2020 Democratic nomination with a betting price at 19 cents, having jumped seven cents from just before the debate. She now stands at second place, just behind Joe Biden (21 cents, dropped three cents) and just ahead of Warren (18 cents, dropped three cents) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (15 cents, dropped three cents) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (15 cents, up three cents).

Betfair also showed a strong shift to Harris, who now stands in second place there as well. Biden still leads with odds of nearly 4-to-1, but Harris is now roughly a 5-to-1 bet, with Warren just behind at 5.5-to-1. Similar to PredictIt, Sanders and Buttigieg trail the top three with odds at 7 and 9-to-1, respectively.

Photo by Mason Trinca/Getty Images.

