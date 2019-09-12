Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) dedicated her opening debate statement with a searing indictment of President Donald Trump, finishing by telling him he could flip back to watching Fox News.

“I have a few words for Donald Trump, who we all know is watching. So, President Trump, you spent the last two and a half years full-time trying to sow hate and division among us,” Harris said. “And that is why we’ve gotten nothing done. You have used hate, intimidation, fear and over 12,000 lies as a way to distract from your failed policies and your broken promises.”

She then argued the only reason Trump hasn’t been indicted was because of Department of Justice guidance against charging a sitting president with a crime.

“The only reason you’ve not been indicted is because there was a memo in the Department of Justice that says a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime,” she said.

“What you don’t get you is that the American people are so much better than this. And we know that the vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us, regardless of our race, where we live or the party with which we’re registered to vote,” Harris continued.

“And now, President Trump, you can go back to watching Fox News,” she concluded.

Watch above, via ABC News.

