On July 31, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) offered this assessment of her standing in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination:

“I’m obviously a top-tier candidate,” the senator told CNN.

Now, just three months later, Harris — with poll numbers far closer to Marianne Williamson than Joe Biden — is slashing payroll, and betting big on the Iowa caucus in an effort to keep her campaign viable.

According to Politico, Harris is laying off dozens of aides at her headquarters in Baltimore. She is also transferring others to Iowa, and cutting the pay of her campaign manager and other consultants in order to save resources for a seven-figure ad buy in the weeks leading up to the Hawkeye state’s caucus.

CNN’s Abby Phillip, in her reporting on the Harris campaign, says things have gotten “pretty real” for the California senator.

“This is a clear sign they’re having money issues,” Phillip said. “They’re trying to do everything that they can so that she can start doing well in Iowa. And if she doesn’t, it could pose a challenge for her campaign.”

The strategy behind such a move seems to be questionable. According to recent Iowa polls complied by FiveThirtyEight, Harris is currently mired at 2-3 percent.

