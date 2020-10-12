Popular rapper Kanye West rolled out his first 2020 presidential campaign commercial on Monday.

In the ad, which he posted on Twitter, West stands in front of a black-and-white American flag and speaks about faith.

“America. What is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation? Our people? What is just, true justice? We have to think about all these things together as a people,” he declared. “To contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision.”

“We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our Constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including of course prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored,” he continued, adding, “We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other.”

West went on to say, “We will build a stronger country by building stronger families. Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation.”

“By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people God intends us to be,” he concluded.

West, who previously supported President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, announced his decision to run for president as a third party candidate in July. He will be on the ballot in some battleground states, but missed the filing deadline in others like Florida and Michigan.

