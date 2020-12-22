Former Bush White House campaign architect Karl Rove repeatedly condemned the legal kitchen cabinet fueling President Donald Trump’s election fraud conspiracy mania.

Speaking with Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts, Rove called out, in turn, both former Trump National Security Advisor and recently pardoned Michael Flynn as well as Trump legal surrogate and crackpot Sidney Powell for the “idiotic” and “unbelievable” advice they’ve publicly offered the president.

Several weeks ago, fresh off a pardon after having twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, Flynn signed onto an ad calling for Trump to “temporarily suspend the Constitution” and impose martial law, all in an attempt to subvert the nation’s democracy and overturn the president’s 2020 election loss. For her part, Powell has repeatedly enjoyed personal audiences with the president in recent days to push her absurdly weak and deranged conspiracies about election fraud. Her shtick was reportedly so compelling to Trump that he considered naming her a special counsel to investigate the election — an act that he has not legal power to execute.

“I want to ask you about these meetings that the president has been having a close group of allies about what to do regarding what happens on January 6,” Roberts said at the outset of his conversation with Rove. “Some members of the House may oppose the seating of electors from their states. And then there’s other things that have been kicked around, too, which the president denies, like bringing in the military to rerun elections in certain states. What do you make of that?”

“We do know that general Flynn suggested that, he did so publicly ,” Rove noted, alluding to an absurd plan Flynn floated to deploy federal troops to several swing states to “rerun” the election, in what would amount to little more than a military-supported coup. “He did so publicly. Talk about an idiotic idea. There’s no ability for the president to Insurrection Act of 1803, claiming that the issue has got to do with the hubbub around the election. No president would have the authority to do that.”

“So General Flynn may have served honorably in the military,” Rove added, “but he’s not a constitutional law scholar. When it comes to giving good advice to the president about politics, he’s at the bottom of the list in my opinion.”

Roberts then turned to news that Powell has just been informally blocked from the White House to prevent her from exacerbating Trump’s increasingly detached from reality view of the election and his hold on the presidency.

“Mrs. Powell has pedaled theories that have little basis in fact,” Rove pointed out, not pulling any punches. “The idea that Hugo Chavez, from the grave, was somehow involved in stealing this year’s election.”

The GOP strategist then mockingly recounted how Powell grossly exaggerated the credentials of an allegedly covert, military intelligence witness who was going to blow the lid off of the election fraud. In fact, he was a former Army mechanic who washed out of military intelligence school.

“She had another expert who couldn’t tell he difference between election precincts in townships in Minnesota and Michigan and claimed that 151% turnout in Wayne County, Michigan when any idiot with access to Google and the county election returns could have seen that the turnout was 51% not 151%. What she has done to sort of throw mud on through he antics is unbelievable. The president has been so ill served by this crowed and she’s chief among them.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

