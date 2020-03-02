Senator Amy Klobuchar joined Joe Biden at his Dallas rally tonight to officially endorse him after dropping out earlier today, ahead of Super Tuesday.

Klobuchar thanked everyone who worked for and supported her campaign before sayin, “It is time to turn back the division and the hate and the exclusion and the bitterness.”

“If we spend the next four months dividing our party and going at each other, we will spend the next four years watching Donald Trump tear apart this country,” she continued. “We need to unite our party and our country… I believe we can do this together, and that is why today I am ending my campaign and endorsing Joe Biden for president.”

Klobuchar endorsed Biden after Pete Buttigieg gave his endorsement earlier Monday night in Dallas.

