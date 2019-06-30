The latest poll from Morning Consult shows Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) doubling her base of support from respondents and surging to third place behind Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

The poll comes after the first Democratic debate where Harris hit Biden hard for his past defense of segregationist senators and his civil rights record. Harris was considered by many to be a “winner” coming out of the debates in Miami.

The latest Morning Consult survey collected about 2,400 responses from the moment Thursday’s debate ended at 11 p.m. through all of Friday, with 12% of respondents saying Harris was their first choice for president–double from a poll about a week before.

The poll places her in a tie for third place with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Frontrunner Biden saw his support dip by five points to 33%–still very much in the lead against closest rival Sanders. Sanders’ support remained flat at 19%.

Morning Consult notes the post-debate survey has a 2-point margin of error.

