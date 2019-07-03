Lester Holt Deemed Best Democratic Debate Moderator By New Poll

A new poll found a large majority of viewers thought NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt did the best job moderating the Democratic debates in Miami last week.

A poll conducted by Morning Consult and The Hollywood Reporter reported 67% of those surveyed said he did an “excellent” or “good” job, compared with only 9% who said he did a “poor” job.

In contrast, 42% of respondents rated Chuck Todd as an “excellent” or “good” moderator, while 52% of respondents said Todd did a “poor” job.

Overall, Holt was apparently the most liked of all the moderators, with 29% of respondents in all age groups surveyed saying he did the best job.

He was followed by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow at 18% and Today co-host Savannah Guthrie with 10 percent.

The poll consisted of 1,860 respondents and respondents were polled both before and after the two-night debate.

The poll’s findings follow Mediaite’s ranking Holt as one of the “winners” of the two-night debates in Miami.

