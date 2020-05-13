Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly attacked the Democratic Party over immigration and falsely claimed on Sean Hannity’s radio show that a vote for presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden is tantamount to a vote for “open borders” and George Soros.

During O’Reilly’s appearance on The Sean Hannity Show on Wednesday, he warned that if the President Donald Trump is not reelected, Democrats will tear down the small, piecemeal sections of new border wall built since 2017.

When Hannity noted that he could support strong background checks on incoming immigrants, O’Reilly allowed: “You could have a fair immigration law that’s for sure.”

“But if Trump loses in November and and Biden or another Democrat is in in office that wall is going to get torn down,” O’Reilly said, before falsely characterizing “The Democratic Party wants open borders. People should understand that. They don’t want any limits of foreign nationals coming in the United States.”

O’Reilly’s “open borders” claim about the Democratic Party is totally false, as multiple fact-checkers have confirmed. Moreover, not a single 2020 Democratic presidential candidate supported “open borders” either, including the Biden campaign’s immigration platform, which does not endorse unlimited immigration and does not mention “open borders” a single time. Similarly, Biden does not support the more progressive view in his party that illegal immigration should be decriminalized and turned into a civil infraction.

When Hannity noted to his former cable news colleague that Biden does support a pathway to citizenship for the 11-plus million undocumented aliens current in the United States, O’Reilly invoked another boogeyman of the right wing to attack Biden.

“Obama would never have to go up against a progressive radical leftist, never,” O’Reilly said. “So if you if you vote for Joe biden you’re voting for George Soros, that’s who you’re voting for.”

Soros’ name is often invoked by hard-line nativists who want to heavily restrict, if not stop, both illegal and legal immigration and the left-wing billionaire has become the subject of numerous, toxic right-wing conspiracy theories, including the baseless claim that he funded “immigrant caravans” toward the U.S.’s Southern border during 2018.

Listen to audio above, via The Sean Hannity Show.

