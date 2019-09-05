Is Lou Dobbs feeling the love?

Wednesday on Lou Dobbs Tonight, the host gave some rather unlikely props to 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson for criticizing the Left as “mean.”

“She is in a race with cannibals,” Dobbs said — with an accompanying graphic showing Williamson next to a caption which read “seeing the light.”

Dobbs (and regular guest Ed Rollins) praised Williamson for telling The New Yorker “I know this sounds naïve, I did not think the left was so mean. I did not think the left lied like this. I thought the right did that. I thought we were better.”

“Not so,” Dobbs seethed.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

