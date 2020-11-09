Fox Business host Lou Dobbs declared on Monday evening that President-Elect Joe Biden hasn’t won the 2020 race yet and, instead, floated a completely baseless conspiracy theory that the election was stolen from President Donald Trump.

“The radical Dems are also working with the corporate-owned left-wing national media, doing their very best to nullify the votes of 71 million Trump voters,” Dobbs began. Right now, President-Elect Joe Biden is leading Trump by more than 255,000 votes in five key swing states.

“Let’s be very direct, many are trying to steal this election from President Trump. There is no doubt about it. The only doubt is the extent of it,” the Fox Business host falsely claimed. In fact, there is zero evidence of widespread voter fraud.

“The president has roundly rejected the national left-wing media for its overreach,” Dobbs dismissively said of the news networks’ decision — including that of Fox News — to call the race for Biden on Saturday. “Talk about presumptuous.”

“And to be clear, irrespective of the left wing’s wishes, the radical Dems’ wishes, those of the media, there is no official winner until every legal vote is counted, every disputed vote is resolved,” Dobbs concluded.

Watch above, via the Fox Business Network.

