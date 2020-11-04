Man in ‘BBQ, BEER and FREEDOM’ Tank Top Shuts Down Press Conference: ‘THE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY IS STEALING THE ELECTION!’

A supporter of President Donald Trump, who was wearing a “BBQ, BEER, FREEDOM,” t-shirt crashed a Wednesday press conference to yell that “the Biden crime family is stealing the election.”

Just as Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria was telling reporters that the Nevada county was not prepared to give an update on election numbers, the MAGA loon ran up to the podium shouting conspiracy theories.

Former Deadpsin writer/editor Tim Burke took to Twitter to share the outburst:

This is 60 million of your neighbors pic.twitter.com/Pg8KH6pgiZ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 4, 2020

“The Biden crime family is stealing the election,” yelled the press conference crasher. “The media is covering it up!”

The man repeated the theory several times before adding, “we want our freedom for the world. Give us our freedom Joe Biden. Joe Biden is covering up this election. HE’S STEALING IT,” and then calmly walking away.

Gloria, surprisingly unphased by the chaos, simply continued on with the press conference, asking reporters where they had left off.

“Where were we? What was the last questioned?” Gloria asked after sighing.

He went on to explain the process of counting ballots in Clark County, adding that there were no issues with counting votes and that they would have an update on Thursday morning.

Watch above, via Burke’s Twitter.

