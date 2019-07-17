Contrarian YouTube weirdo Dave Rubin, who maintains he is “a liberal,” took a break from inviting white nationalists onto his show and hosted Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson, which appears to have backfired as she was quick to call out his shtick.

Rubin has spent the past several years claiming to hold liberal views while criticizing the left and praising conservatives. He regularly interviews far-right pundits for his show — often nodding along as guests rant about race science and other fringe views, like white nationalist (and alleged cult leader) Stefan Molyneux and alt-right activist Lauren Southern. But on Tuesday night, he interviewed Williamson, whose 2020 campaign has gone viral for being the only candidate purportedly running on a platform of “love” and human decency.

The two debated a number of hot button issues, including enforcement policies on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“It seems like every [Democratic candidate] is kind of veering to some version of open borders,” claimed Rubin, before quickly being cut off by the Return to Love author.

“No, Dave,” Williamson shot back. “Where do you get this stuff? You say, ‘I’m a Democrat?!'”

“I don’t consider myself a Democrat anymore — I don’t consider myself a Republican but I’m definitely not a Democrat,” Rubin replied. (A few minutes earlier in the interview he identified himself as a “liberal” and purported to be a lifelong Democrat until “two years ago.”)

After Williamson accurately noted that she has “not heard one candidate” support open borders, Rubin insisted they hold those views in private even though “they won’t say it” publicly.

“Is that healthy and honorable debate?” Williamson said of Rubin’s talking point.

Another tense moment in their sit-down came during a conversation about slavery reparations for black Americans, which Williamson supports and Rubin opposes.

“The Civil War was over in 1865 and we’re still at the effect of this underlying stuff we’ve moved on from one generation to another,” she explained.

Rubin, who argues that so-called “identity politics” is the most destructive force in American politics, quickly tried to divert the conversation away from institutional racism by suggesting it is problematic for Williamson to compare slavery to the Holocaust due to the suffering of the Jewish people.

“A couple of times, you’re referencing genocide of the Jews to slavery — seems like a little bit of a slippery slope there, no?” the host asked.

“I don’t even know how we can say that actually, and I say that as Jew,” Williamson replied, before scorching him with a question about his literacy on the issue: “Have you read up much on slavery? We’re talking abject slavery, Dave.”

“Nobody is in a contest, nobody has a monopoly on human suffering,” she added.

“…have you read up much on slavery?” pic.twitter.com/fYGi7PlmpN — JD-800 💽 (@thejd800) July 16, 2019

Watch the open borders clip above, via YouTube. (The full interview can be seen here).

