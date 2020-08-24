Staunchly pro-Trump Congressman Matt Gaetz unleashed a long volley of attacks on Democrats during the first night of the Republican National Convention, even coining a new insult “Woketopians” to belittle the progressive opponents of President Donald Trump.

At a convention that the RNC chair promised would offer an “aspirational and uplifting tone,” Gaetz began his speech with a joke aimed at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s schedule and quickly moved on to mock him as an “extra” in a potential Biden administration.

“We must fight to save America now or we may lose her forever. Joe Biden might not even notice,” Gaetz cracked. “Settle for Biden, that’s the hashtag promoted by AOC and the Socialists. The Woke-topians will settle for Biden because they will make him an extra in a movie written, produced and directed by others.”

“It’s a horror film, really,” Gaetz continued, stoking even more ominous fears about a Biden White House. “They will disarm you, empty the prisons, lock you in your home, and invite MS-13 to live next door. And the police aren’t coming when you call in Democrat-run cities. They’re already being defunded, disbanded.”

“Nightmares are becoming real. Cops killed, children shot,” Gaetz darkly warned. “No, we won’t settle for violence in our neighborhoods or at our border. We won’t settle for decades of bad decisions by basement-dwelling Joe Biden. We settle a continent. We know that the frontier, the horizon, even the stars belong to us. Donald Trump, like all builders, is a visionary.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

