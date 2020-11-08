Trump campaign surrogate and American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp touted a bonkers conspiracy theory on Sunday night at a press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, claiming a man told him a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris “van” showed up at a polling location during the day and swapped out ballots.

“A second whistleblower, we have not talked about before, described leaving on, and I’m going to use the male pronoun again, leaving on his lunch hour, and while he was on his lunch hour he decided to exercise around the counting center,” Schlapp stated, without the whistleblower present or giving identification of the alleged man.

“While he was walking he notices a van pulled up at the center marked Biden and Harris, the doors of the van were open, ballots were clearly visible, ballots were opened with letter openers, and ballots were filled in and resealed in envelopes,” he continued.

“These people who were involved in this activity then decided to create a human shield around what they were doing in the van,” Schlapp stated.

The Trump campaign surrogate at the presser didn’t provide any proof of the alleged incident involving a mysterious van and failed to respond to reporters’ questions at the press conference.

Schlapp didn’t return a request for comment from Mediaite on Sunday evening.

Watch above.

