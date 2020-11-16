The Joe Biden team has been waiting to work with Trump administration officials in the transition period where a number of former officials have publicly said is crucial for the incoming administration to receive briefings.

In addition to the usual intel briefings that Presidents-elect are supposed to be getting right now, the Biden team has also assembled a coronavirus advisory board that Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday the White House task force should be coordinating with already.

Asked about potential consequences of a delayed transition, Biden said, “More people may die if we don’t coordinate.”

He talked about the encouraging vaccine news but warned that “it’s of little use until you’re vaccinated.”

“How do we get over 300 million Americans vaccinated? What’s the game plan? It’s a huge, huge, huge undertaking to get it done, prioritize those greatest in need and working our way through it,” Biden said.

“If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind over a month, month and a half. So it’s important that it be done, that there be coordination. Now,” he added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

