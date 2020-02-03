With Iowa caucus results still not even in, one pundit is already shoveling dirt on the man who has been the frontrunner in the 2020 Democratic presidential race for the past year.

During MSNBC’s caucus coverage on Monday night, Hardball host Chris Matthews spoke grimly about the chances of former Vice President Joe Biden – based on reports he’d heard from local precincts.

“It’s the first rule: Win Iowa,” Matthews said — stressing the importance of the Hawkeye State, and noting that nine out of 11 Democratic Iowa victors went on to capture the nomination.

Matthews did say that this time he believes “we have a lot more game ahead of us.” And while he spoke bullishly about the prospects of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Matthews expressed far less optimism for the former vice president.

“Biden, I don’t know if he’s going to make it,” Biden said. “We’ll see, tonight, if he makes it on.”

Matthews invoked an old political adage to drum home his point that Biden needs to crack the top three on Monday night, or else he’s in serious trouble.

“They used to say three tickets out of Iowa,” Matthews said. “We’ll see. I think there will be three, or four maybe.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

