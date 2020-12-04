Conservative firebrand and NewsMaxTV host Michelle Malkin went after Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) after the recently re-elected Texas congressman blasted pro-Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell for encouraging Republican voters to skip the run-off Senate elections in Georgia.

This internal squabbling within the conservative end of the political spectrum shows more dissent between the establishment GOP and what NewsMax’s Greg Kelly suggested as a new MAGA party that is entirely in support of outgoing President Donald Trump.

At issue? A Thursday “Stop the Steal” rally in Alpharetta, GA in which Wood and Powell told a pro-Trump audience, “We’re not going to go vote on January 5th on another machine made by China,” adding “Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election? For God’s sake, fix it. You gotta fix it before we’ll do it again.”

Crenshaw quote tweeted the clip from The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona and dismissed Wood as a “Democrat that wants Republicans to self-destruct.” He then added, “Just because he wears a MAGA hat does not mean he shares a single value with you. He just wants your donations for his legal fees. He’s a grifter. VOTE IN GEORGIA. PROTECT THE ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF THE LAST 4 YEARS.”



This did not sit well with Malkin, who was hired by NewsMax over the summer to host her own regular weekend show called Sovereign Nation. She dismissed Crenshaw as a “globalist John McCain in an eyepatch who loves to party hardy while our country burns.”

Dan Crenshaw is a globalist John McCain in an eyepatch who loves to party hardy while our country burns. PROTECT OUR ELECTION SYSTEM & OUR COUNTRY, NOT THE GOP SWAMP! https://t.co/bWw2SSmccX — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) December 4, 2020

What’s fueling this standoff? Let’s let Mediaite’s own Rudy Takala explain what he wrote yesterday:

At stake are Georgia’s two Senate seats, held by incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Perdue prevailed in that election with 49.7 percent of the vote to 47.9 percent for his Democratic opponent, falling short of the 50 percent required to win outright and forcing him to compete in the Jan. 5 runoff — without a Libertarian candidate, Shane Hazel, who garnered 2.3 percent of the vote.

Malkin has consistently provided a nonconformist voice of dissent within accepted Republican dogma, which has led her to her new role at NewsMax. On the other hand, Crenshaw was something of the GOP’s “It Boy” after being elected to Congress in 2018 and is featured regularly on Fox News.

Is Malkin vs. Crenshaw a new front in a renewed version of the GOP Civil War, or a brand new skirmish in a looming MAGA vs. GOP war? Time will tell.

