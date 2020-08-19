Former President Barack Obama will call out his successor for having little interest or commitment to the hard work of being president and will condemn that incompetence and apathy has having had “severe” consequences on the nation.

In excerpts of his upcoming speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night, the 44th president will attack the 45th, echoing the same narratives from his wife Michelle’s DNC speech on Monday, where she criticized the president as “clearly in over his head.”

“I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president,” Obama will point out. “I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. “I did hope, for the sake of the country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously, that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care.”

“But he never did,” Obama will say. “He’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show he can use to get the attention that he craves.”

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe,” Obama plans to say, before pointing to the 170,000 Americans killed so far by the Covid-19 pandemic, millions of jobs lost as the broader U.S. economy has struggled to regain momentum, the country’s diminished reputation abroad, and the ongoing threats to the nation’s election system.

By contrast, Obama will laud Biden as worthy presidential pick even “in times as polarized as these.”

“Maybe you’re still not sure which candidate you’ll vote for — or whether you’ll vote at all,” Obama will say, specifically addressing undecided voters. “Maybe you’re tired of the direction we’re headed, but you can’t yet see a better path, or you just don’t know enough about the person who wants to lead us there.”

“So let me tell you about my friend Joe Biden.”

Obama will then hail his former vice president’s resilience, empathy, and said Biden is “a man who has learned to treat every person he meets with dignity and respect.”

“Over eight years, Joe was always the last one in the room whenever I faced a big decision,” Obama will note. “He made me a better president. He’s got the character and the experience to make us a better country.”

