Outgoing Republican congressman Paul Mitchell spoke with CNN’s Brianna Keilar Tuesday after publicly saying the Trump administration needs to begin the transition now.

The normal transition process, which would involve Joe Biden’s team receiving briefings on issues ranging from national security to the coronavirus pandemic, has not yet begun, amid President Donald Trump’s continued legal fight — now spearheaded by Rudy Giuliani — to challenge results in a number of states.

Mitchell tweeted Monday, “I will keep trying this… @realDonaldTrump legal challenges alleging fraud have failed due to lack of evidence. Recounts may change numbers slightly – not enough to change the outcome. The good of this nation requires an effective transition. Let’s just deal with it.”

I will keep trying this…@realDonaldTrump legal challenges alleging fraud have failed due to lack of evidence. Recounts may change numbers slightly – not enough to change the outcome. The good of this nation requires an effective transition. Let’s just deal with it. — Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) November 16, 2020

Mitchell told Keilar “it’s necessary to begin a transition” now, saying, “We have some complex problems facing the nation, besides the pandemic. National security and a whole series of other things. And given the complexity, need to start the process of transition to a new administration.”

He said there’s really no downside to it and that “we need to move forward because the American people expect us to govern and not just raw politics.”

“I think we need to move on. I think the people have spoken, and we have President-Elect Biden and we need to accept that,” he added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]