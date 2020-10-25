We don’t yet know if the polls showing President Donald Trump trailing several points behind his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will prove to be accurate, but we do know that Americans are showing up to vote in massive numbers — already surpassing the total number of early votes cast in the 2016 election.

The number of votes cast nationwide has been tracked by The United States Election Project, administered by Dr. Michael McDonald, an associate professor of political science at the University of Florida.

According to their data (last updated on Sunday at 8:40 pm ET), a total of 59,399,395 votes have been cast so far for the November 3 general election. In 2016, about 58.3 million votes were cast prior to Election Day.

Out of the 2020 votes, at least 39,909,913 were cast by mail and 19,489,482 in-person (a few states do not differentiate between early votes cast in person or by mail).

The USEP also reports that a total of 87,037,164 mail-in ballots have been requested, leaving 47,127,251 ballots yet to be returned.

The high turnout has McDonald predicting a total of 150 million Americans will vote this year, which would represent 65% of all eligible voters, the highest rate since 1908.

The increased voter turnout is also happening in key swing states.

In Florida, 5,722,406 votes have been cast, consisting of 42.8 percent Democrats, 36.4 percent Republicans, and 20.8 percent third party or independent. Florida Republicans have cast more in-person votes, but Democrats are ahead in both mail ballots returned, and those that have been requested and are still outstanding.

In North Carolina, 3,100,374 have voted, with Democrats again having the lead in early voting, casting over 100,000 more in-person votes than the state’s Republicans, and really running up the score requesting and returning mail ballots.

Pennsylvanian Democrats are beating their Republican neighbors in returning mail ballots by more than three-to-one.

Browse the rest of the USEP’s data here.

