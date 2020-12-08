Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro highlighted the Supreme Court’s summary and dissent-free rejection of GOP Congressman Mike Kelly’s legal attempt to overturn his state’s election of President-elect Joe Biden.

Speaking with Situation Room host Wolf Blitzer via phone, Shapiro noted that the Supreme Court’s Tuesday ruling denying the hear Kelly’s case was but the latest in a series of numerous, desperate attempts by Trump’s legal team as well as other Republicans in disenfranchising millions of Pennsylvania voters to re-elect President Donald Trump.

“What’s your reaction to this important decision?” Blitzer asked.

“It was expected, ” Shapiro said. “This election has been over for weeks and the important thing to people here is that their voices were heard. It was a secure election. I would say while this is breaking news, this is particularly a momentous day. We have known the results of the election since early November, we’ve known there was no fraud, we’ve know that no legal mechanism for interference, so how do the results change. This is one of dozens of lawsuits that we’ve won because the suit that had been filed had no merit. Wolf, I’ll just say this, it is sad really. These suits are being filed in court, in a court of law, but really they’re for an audience of one and that is the Republican President of the United States, and some Republicans are just too afraid to stand up to him.”

When Blitzer pointed out the terse, one-sentence rejection of the Kelly lawsuit, Shapiro said that, though the ruling was brief, it still spoke volumes.

“It sends a crystal clear message and it is time for us to move on,” Shapiro said. “It is time for us to stop stirring the pot, stop trying to create confusion, to stop wasting resources and to move on with a transition in this country.”

The CNN host then cited recent news reports that Trump has also been calling the speaker of the Pennsylvania House as part of another end run around the certified vote in that state, which confirmed Biden won by more than 80,000 votes.

“Nothing that the president says, no matter how many phone calls he makes, will stop those electors from meeting on Monday and issuing 20 votes for Joe Biden,” Shapiro emphasized. “The president saying he won doesn’t make it so. And you know, this isn’t about, I saw the clip earlier, where you had the president on saying hopefully some legislator will have the courage, I don’t know if he was speaking about Speaker [Bryan] Cutler or not, but you know, courage isn’t following the lies of Donald Trump or the lunacy that he wants you to follow, courage is following the law and that is what we’re seeing here in Pennsylvania. The law is being followed. The electoral college will meet and there will be 20 votes certified for Joe Biden.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

