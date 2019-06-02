Republican on CNN Rips Idea of Making Sure ‘Everyone is Equal’ and ‘Even’: It’s ‘Not What This Country Was Founded Upon’

CNN Republican panelist and former member of Congress Diane Black decried equality and “sharing” during an appearance Sunday, saying “that is not what this country was founded upon.”

“You know, younger people, when they hear, ‘Well, let’s have everybody totally even — everybody should get their part and you should take from this person and give to that person to make sure everyone is equal,'” Black said. “That is not what this country was founded upon.”

Black is a former House Republican who represented part of Tennessee from 2011-2019, and made an unsuccessful bid for the governor’s chair in 2018.

The panel on State of the Union with Jake Tapper was discussing former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper’s speech at the California Democratic convention, where he was loudly booed for attacking the left wing of the Democratic party.

“There is not a single Democrat who is running as a socialist,” former Florida mayor and Democratic strategist Andrew Gillum noted.

“I come from a background where I had to work my way up,” Black said. “So, this whole thing about sharing and making sure everybody has the same thing. It’s not what we were founded upon.”

Watch above, via CNN

