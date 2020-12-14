The Electoral College is voting today to affirm that Joe Biden won the 2020 election (again). President Donald Trump refuses to accept that reality and is pushing lots of baseless claims and conspiracy theories about the election being stolen from him, while his legal team has lost over and over and over in court.

Republicans are still trying to keep hope alive, and during the Electoral College vote Monday, the Pennsylvania GOP made a big show of announcing they took a procedural move to defend the president’s ability to continue bringing legal cases. (The current track record for the Trump legal team and their allies is 1-59.)

The state GOP says the Republican electors’ conditional vote for the president “is fashioned after the 1960 Presidential election, in which President Nixon was declared the winner in Hawaii.” Kennedy ultimately won Hawaii, and the margin at issue there was much smaller than the margin between Biden and Trump in Pennsylvania.

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) about this, remarking, “I don’t really understand the legal strategy here but are doing this in other states as well, this alternate universe.”

He asked, “Is there anything else the president’s legal team could do in court to change the result of the election?”

Shapiro said people need to apply “logical thinking to the ridiculous charade that these Republicans are going through” and assured that “they have absolutely no authority to effect the outcome of the Electoral College.”

“These 20 electoral votes that were cast today for Joe Biden and kamala Harris will stand and they will be sworn in as the president and vice president on January 20th. Period, end of sentence.”

“If these enablers want to continue to suck up to the sitting president of the United States to score points,” Shapiro added, “I suppose they can do it, but it will have absolutely no legal effect or bearing on the outcome.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

