CNN contributor S.E. Cupp was not buying into the Trump-was-presidential narrative after the second debate on Thursday night.

Speaking with a panel in the post-debate coverage, Cupp echoed a discreet note given to host Don Lemon that called out those giving President Donald Trump credit for not creating another “shitshow” as he did at the first debate.

“He was forced to behave,” Lemon pointed out, before throwing a question to Cupp. “If he did not calm down a bit, he was going to lose it. What do you think about it?

“I think we need to be careful with the way we describe Trump’s debate performance,” she said, agreeing. “You know, by our own Daniel Dale standards he lied more in this debate performance than in the quote unquote ‘crazy’ debate and the bar is so low that it’s on the floor. So I get why we talk about, well, he was better this this time. But that bar is so incredibly low.”

“We do a disservice when we talk about it in those terms,” she added. “This was a terrible debate for the President of the United States to get on a national stage and tell millions Americans that Covid ain’t so bad.”

She then also called out Trump repeatedly dodging, and apparent lack of compassion, about the more than 500 immigrant children who his administration is unable to reunite with their parents.

“I could go on and on,” she said .”It was a terrible debate performance and very, very sad for our country. So, I do think our language around his performance matters.”

