CNN’s S.E. Cupp hit 2020 presidential frontrunner Joe Biden on his flip-flopping over his position on the Hyde Amendment, saying “moderates, you’ve officially been dumped.”

“Now that Biden has caved to progressives on the Hyde Amendment, what’s the point of his candidacy exactly?” Cupp asked on her Saturday show S.E. Cupp Unfiltered.

She also noted that Biden seemed unprepared for questions about Hyde in the first place, as this week showed when he initially said he did support the amendment, before abruptly announcing he doesn’t support it anymore.

The Hyde Amendment is a provision that bars federal funding from being used to pay for abortions, except in cases of rape or incest or to save the life of a woman.

Biden publicly announced his reversal on Hyde at an Atlanta fundraiser this week, saying “I can’t justify leaving millions of women without access to the care they need and the ability to exercise their constitutionally protected right.”

“I was told he would speak to working class Americans that his party left behind for coastal elites. In flipping on Hyde, he just made himself ideologically indistinguishable from the other 23 candidates,” Cupp argued, noting a majority of Americans support the amendment.

“Biden’s sudden accommodation to a vocal progressive minority makes it very clear: moderates, you’ve officially been dumped,” Cupp said.

Watch above via CNN

