2020 presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) was both angered and deeply saddened by the mass shooting in El Paso that left over a dozen people dead, saying “no other nation sees this kind of carnage.”

Booker was speaking with the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC as part of breaking news coverage of the event. The senator echoed many sentiments he previously shared about a desire for comprehensive gun control.

“Obviously we’re sending energy and love and support to all those that are involved right now, all those who’ve been affected, on those folks who have responded,” Booker said. “But that’s just not enough. It is not enough. This is a uniquely American problem. No other nation sees this kind of carnage happening within its own borders, unless they’re at war, using weapons of war.”

“We have the power, Reverend, to do something about this, and we’re not doing it,” he continued.

We have more people die in the last 50 years than every one of our wars, from The Revolutionary War to the ones in the Middle East combined. We know we have the power to stop this. We have evidence-based measures we could be doing, but they’re being frustrated by spineless politicians and folks who are doing the bidding of the corporate gun lobby,” Booker said.

Watch above, via MSNBC

