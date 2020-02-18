Senator Bernie Sanders is the new leader in a recent NPR/PBS/Marist national poll of Democratic hopefuls for the 2020 general election, but there is plenty of good news for Mike Bloomberg, who officially qualifies for next debate with these numbers.

Sanders support in the poll clocks in at 31%, which big rise of nine points since the last NPR/PBS/Marist poll, while the former Mayor of New York comes in second with 19%, representing a whopping rise of 15 points since the last poll in December.

Top-level results:

Sanders 31% (+9)

Bloomberg 19% (+15)

Biden 15% (-9)

Warren 12% (-5)

Klobuchar 9% (+5)

Buttigieg 8% (-5)

Steyer 2% (+1)

While the new poll represents good news for Sanders and Bloomberg, Joe Biden’s dipping by nine points, and Elizabeth Warren’s and Pete Buttigieg’s five-point decline are disappointing figures for those campaigns. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s raise of five points should be encouraging to her team, however.

Bloomberg’s 15 point rise is rather enormous but just as enormous as the massive advertising budget his campaign spent in support of the former New York mayor’s presidential campaign, that has thus far skipped the first four primaries.

This survey of 1,416 adults was conducted February 13th through February 16th, 2020 by The Marist Poll sponsored in partnership with NPR and PBS NewsHour. Adults 18 years of age and older residing in the contiguous United States, including an oversample of African Americans, were contacted on landline or mobile numbers and interviewed in English by telephone using live interviewers.

