CNN’s Don Lemon has run out of patience for former Vice President Mike Pence’s unwavering loyalty for a man that almost got him killed.

In a long, heated Wednesday night monologue, the CNN Tonight host alternately condemned and mocked the former VP for an op-ed Pence published on the Heritage Foundation’s news website, The Daily Signal. In it, the now-Heritage senior fellow kicked off the piece with a paragraph that pushed two key myths of Donald Trump’s “big lie” about widespread election fraud.

After an election marked by significant voting irregularities and numerous instances of officials setting aside state election law, I share the concerns of millions of Americans about the integrity of the 2020 election.

In fact, Trump’s own attorney general, Bill Barr, has publicly debunked the notion that there was widespread or signifiant voting fraud in the 2020 election, and reportedly told Trump that his campaign’s claims of a stolen election were “just bullshit.”

“Incredibly, one of the people whose life was threatened that day is still doubling down on the big lie today,” Lemon said of the op-ed, while alluding to the numerous video and eyewitness reports of pro-Trump rioters chanting “hang Mike Pence” as they ransacked the Capitol. Days later, a video review found some of the violent attackers on January 6th were merely one minute away from overtaking the vice president as he was whisked from the Senate chamber to a secure location.

“Mike Pence incredibly writing an op-ed on a conservative website pushing the bogus charge that there were, his words, ‘significant voting irregularities’ in the last election,” Lemon noted before lapsing into an exasperated outburst. “People…stop falling for this bullcrap! Not — it wasn’t. Didn’t happen. I know you want it to. Didn’t happen.”

“Just yesterday Trump’s hand-picked FBI director testified there’s absolutely no evidence of voter fraud that could have changed the outcome of the election,” Lemon added, alluding to Christopher Wray’s Congressional testimony on Monday. “No evidence. None.”

Lemon then reminded viewers that MAGA rioters on January 6th had actually erected a gallows outside the Capitol.

“They wanted to hang you, Mike Pence, for something you know is a lie,” Lemon continued. “Come on, Mike Pence. You care about power that much? I guess you do. Sorry, I shouldn’t even ask that question, shouldn’t waste my time. All that and Mike Pence is still sucking up to his former boss. Have you not debased yourself enough for that man?”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

