Fox Business host Stuart Varney went to the mat to defend President Donald Trump from criticism from primary challenger Joe Walsh, even insisting Trump has never once lied.

“When I get an answer like I know, Stuart Varney knows the president lies, I’m going to push back. Because that’s nonsense. You know it’s nonsense. Don’t try to bring me into your phony arguments,” Varney told Walsh.

Walsh was asked to give a specific example of Trump lying.

“I will give you an example just from yesterday and even his staff, Stuart, admitted that he lied this week when he said there were high level phone calls between the United States and China. Trump said that repeatedly,” Walsh said, referring to a Vanity Fair report.

“That’s not a lie, let’s not get technical,” Varney insisted. “If the man said and he did that high level talks had been held with China, that is not a lie. They were held with China.”

“Stuart, he said there were high level phone calls with Chinese officials, his staff admitted that was not true,” Walsh continued.

“That’s not a lie. Give me another one,” Varney said. “That doesn’t work.”

Walsh laughed and asked “you don’t believe that’s a lie?” Stuart said no.

“Do you believe this president lies?” Walsh asked. Stuart again said no, instead saying “he exaggerates and spins.”

“Do you believe he’s ever told the American people a lie?” Walsh asked. “No,” Varney said, curtly.

Varney had his combative interview with Walsh on Varney & Company Friday, where opened by attacking Walsh as hungry for publicity and frequently interrupting Walsh while he spoke.

