The hosts of The View defended Joe Biden after a recent report revealed he was telling a false war story that jumbled together facts from three separate events.

Whoopi Goldberg asked if Biden’s right about the details not being relevant because “he didn’t lie.”

Abby Huntsman said Biden’s clearly “had a bad month” and argued, “I think when you’re running against President Trump, facts matter.” Goldberg promptly burst out laughing.

“Compared to Trump, who thinks Frederick Douglass is alive,” Joy Behar said, “and who looks directly into the sun during an eclipse, this guy is like Albert Einstein.”

Goldberg said she doesn’t “have an issue with it” and her concerns about Biden are about policy.

Sunny Hostin said Biden’s opening himself to criticisms that he’s a gaffe machine, but also agreed that he still looks good compared to Trump.

“If he was running against Abraham Lincoln, he’d have an issue,” Behar said. “But he’s not.”

Meghan McCain said Biden “probably got ahead of himself” and that this is a “yellow light” for the former VP to be careful in telling stories about troops.

She added, “I will say this to me is nothing compared to pretending to be a Native American and, you know, everything with Elizabeth Warren‘s scandal misrepresenting herself.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com