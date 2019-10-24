Congressman Tim Ryan is dropping out of the race for president.

Ryan — who did not make the stage for the last Democratic debate — announced his 2020 bid in April, and six months later he’s calling it in an announcement posted to Twitter.

I’m announcing today that I am withdrawing from the Presidential campaign. I got into this race in April to really give voice to the forgotten people of our country. I look forward to continuing that fight. Thank you, to everyone who supported this campaign. pic.twitter.com/BT4z3fQ205 — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) October 24, 2019

“We’ve given voice to the forgotten communities and the forgotten people in the United States,” he says.

Ryan plans to run for reelection in his district in 2020.

