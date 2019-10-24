comScore

Tim Ryan Drops Out of Presidential Race

By Josh FeldmanOct 24th, 2019, 12:40 pm

Congressman Tim Ryan is dropping out of the race for president.

Ryan — who did not make the stage for the last Democratic debate — announced his 2020 bid in April, and six months later he’s calling it in an announcement posted to Twitter.

“We’ve given voice to the forgotten communities and the forgotten people in the United States,” he says.

Ryan plans to run for reelection in his district in 2020.

