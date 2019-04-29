TPUSA Staffer Confronts, Shouts at Kamala Harris in Airport: ‘Shame on You!’

A staffer for the right-wing youth group Turning Point USA screamed “shame on you!” at Sen. Kamala Harris at an airport on Saturday (D-CA) as the 2020 presidential candidate attempted to take photos with fans.

Anna Paulina — a far-right pundit listed as TPUSA’s “director of Hispanic engagement” who was once kicked off Fox News for comparing Hillary Clinton to “herpes” — filmed herself yelling at Harris about her opposition to President Donald Trump‘s policy of separating migrant children from their families at the border to deter others from coming to America.

“I wanted to know about the children you say about the border right now,” Paulina said to Harris as she posed for selfies with supporters in the Houston airport.

“Sorry, I’m taking a picture real quick,” Harris replied.

A staffer for the senator then stepped between Paulina and Harris, to which the visibly unhinged TPUSA staffer shouted, “No! I’m not gonna’ back off! Don’t touch me! Don’t ouch me.” The Harris staffer then attempted to calmly tell Paulina that fans “asked her to take a picture before you walked up.”

“I don’t care, you’re in my way, don’t talk to me! Don’t talk to me!” Paulina continued. “[Harris] is damaging what is happening to Hispanic women and children at the border because she’s promoting family reunification with child sex trafficking. You’re not commenting on this issue!”

The TPUSA staffer continued berating Harris by wildly claiming the Democrat is “directly impacting the Hispanic demographic in a negative way, you are directly impacting what is happening to the children in this country and you are not doing what you are supposed to be doing as a representative representing women in this country.”

“Shame on you!” Paulina added before storming off. “You’re not going to win!”

Videos of unhinged right-wing pundits filming themselves screaming in public have become a major trend in conservative media. Popular conservative Internet figures like Laura Loomer, Alex Jones, and Jack Posobiec have all attempted to build clout by posting videos of them verbally accosting random public officials and liberals while at airports, book signings, and even theater productions.

Watch the altercation above, via Twitter.

