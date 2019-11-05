Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah dove into the political and media reaction to 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s new Medicare for All plan, contrasting the intense scrutiny she has faced with President Donald Trump’s repeatedly evasive answers and vague promises about health care policy since announcing his run for the White House four years ago.

For the past several months, Warren has come under fire for refusing to say if she would raise taxes on the middle class to fund Medicare for All, which her rival Sen. Bernie Sanders has said he would do. When she released her plan last week, which she maintains will not necessitate hiking taxes on the middle class, Noah pointed out that it drew immediate scrutiny from the press — and criticism from her 2020 competitions.

“Warren would eliminate all private employer-based insurance,” Noah explained. “Employers would pay the government almost $9 trillion over ten years, similar to what they now spend on employees’ healthcare. She would boost the billionaires tax, higher taxes on investment gains for the top 1%, and cut military spending.”

“That’s Warren’s plan. The Democratic opponents responded the way Sean Spicer does to a beat: Hearing none of it,” Noah joked, before playing clips of Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, and even fellow progressive Sanders casting doubts on its viability.

“What I really found interesting over the past few days, is that Elizabeth Warren’s health care plan has been dissected from every angle,” Noah said, “which is good.”

“But what’s funny, is that Trump ran for president, and he got into office, and his health care plan was a lot less specific,” Noah pointed out, before running a series of clips of candidate Trump continually dodging questions on the issue while making grand, but vague promises to “take care of everybody” in what would be a “complicated process that is, actually, very simple, it’s called good healthcare.”

“Yep, you can’t argue with those numbers,” Noah cracked.

Watch the video above, via Comedy Central.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]