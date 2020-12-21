President Donald Trump called into Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit on Monday and publicly called on the Justice Department to join in the effort to overturn the election.

The president has publicly refused to accept he lost the election, and has instead engaged in wild conspiracy theories that it was stolen from him because of massive fraud, even though judge after judge has rejected the cases brought forward by his legal team and other allies. Republicans in these states are being attacked for doing their jobs and just today the president attacked a conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice for rejecting his team’s case there.

During his call to the TPUSA event, the president had many words of praise for Charlie Kirk, and continued to push baseless claims about the election and his supposed victory.

The crowd went wild as the president falsely claimed he won “in a landslide.” Trump talked up how some members of Congress might challenge the election results on January 6th, and added, “We need backing from the Justice Department and other people have to finally step up.”

The comments directed to the DOJ come just days before Attorney General Bill Barr is set to step down. Several weeks ago, Barr unequivocally said the DOJ has seen no evidence of voter fraud so massive it would change the outcome of the election.

Earlier on Monday, Barr held a press conference and rejected calls for a special counsel to investigate the election results, as well as calls to have the federal government seize voting machines — an absolutely insane notino that Rudy Giuliani reportedly asked DHS about.

