The Trump 2020 campaign’s chief pollster, Tony Fabrizio, found that President Joe Biden trounced Donald Trump among the top issue of the election, the Covid-19 pandemic, and also won handily among voters who favored mask mandates and approved of the job Dr. Anthony Fauci was doing.

According to Politico, which obtained the 27-page report, Trump failed to convince voters that he had handled the coronavirus outbreak.

“While a majority of voters said they didn’t find either Presidential candidate honest or trustworthy, Biden held a double-digit advantage over POTUS,” the report found. “POTUS’s overall job approval was mixed with a majority of voters in the ‘Flipped’ states — Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia — disapproving while voters in the ‘Held’ states — Texas, Iowa, Ohio, Florida, and North Carolina — were split down the middle. However, POTUS earned negative marks on handling of Coronavirus (CV) in both groups.”

“Conversely, Fauci garnered nearly a 3 to 1 positive job approval on handling of CV overall with Fauci detractors voting overwhelmingly for POTUS while Fauci supporters voted for Biden by wide margins, especially in ‘Flipped’ states,” the report added, referencing the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, who says he was received blowback from the White House for publicly contradicting Trump’s often absurd and dangerous public heath statements. “Coronavirus (CV) was the top issue in both state groups – more so in ‘Flipped’ states – and Biden carried those voters nearly 3 to 1.”

The report also found mass support for public mask mandates, which was approved of by roughly three-quarters of voters, far outpacing Trump’s job approval.

“Not surprisingly those who opposed them voted overwhelmingly for POTUS with those who favored them supporting Biden, particularly those in the ‘Flipped’ states,” the report noted.

Read the whole report here.

